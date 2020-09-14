Rays' Choi Ji-man likely done for regular season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man will likely miss the rest of the regular season with a hamstring injury.
The Rays said Sunday (U.S. time) that Choi has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain on his left hamstring, with manager Kevin Cash saying it will require a two- or three-week recovery period. There are just two weeks left in the regular season.
Choi hurt his hamstring Saturday while scoring from second on a Nate Lowe single against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Choi said afterward he had been dealing with some pain in his left leg for a while before the game, which the Rays won 5-4.
Cash didn't want to rule out the possibility that Choi would be available before the end of the regular season but added, "It's fair" to assume the South Korean will be back during the first round of the postseason.
"Ji-man brings a lot of energy, and he's a great teammate," Cash told MLB.com. "I think we all felt that he was starting to have some better at-bats and get going. He will be missed, for sure."
Choi was only hitting .230 for the season at the time of his injury but had been hitting .300 over his past dozen games, with five extra-base hits and six RBIs in that span.
The Rays on Saturday became the first American League (AL) club to reach 30 wins for this truncated, 60-game season and are well on their way to the playoffs.
