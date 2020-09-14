(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 14)

Abe tried to calm those concerns by saying the discussions on his proposal are in line with the constitution and in compliance with international law. He also said that his country's defense-oriented policy would not change at all. He made the case for greater deterrence on the part of Japan, noting that the ability to intercept missiles after they are launched may not be enough. But what he said could be seen as nothing but his nationalist ambition of reviving the "glorious past of Imperial Japan."