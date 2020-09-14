(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 14)

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has apologized for "causing concerns over my son's military service." But she did not resign despite a plethora of allegations against her demanding favorable treatment for her son during his service. And yet Choo stressed the importance of "doing my best to carry out prosecutorial reforms." Her brazen statement translates into an excuse for whatever she did for her son, a declaration of no legal responsibility and pronouncement of a determination to keep her position as justice minister no matter what.