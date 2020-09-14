Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin cools off Mets for 4th win of season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin held his ground against one of the hottest-hitting teams in the majors for his fourth win of the 2020 season.
Ryu scattered eight hits and gave up only one run over six innings against the New York Mets at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday (local time). The bullpen took over from the left-hander with the Blue Jays up 2-1 after six innings. The Blue Jays went on to win 7-3.
Ryu struck out seven and didn't walk anyone. He improved to 4-1 for the season while lowering his ERA from 3.19 to 3.00.
Ryu had a shaky start to the game on a windy day in Buffalo, as the Mets touched him for three singles in the opening frame. The last of the three was an RBI single by Dominic Smith that gave the Mets a 1-0 lead. The Blue Jays were lucky to limit the damage to the single run, as Todd Frazier was caught in a rundown between third and home.
Earlier in the inning, Ryu received help from his oft-maligned defense. With Jeff McNeil at first after a leadoff single, left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made a spectacular diving grab in the left-center gap to rob J.D. Davis of an extra-base hit and potentially saving a run.
And Gurriel Jr. came up big at the plate as well. With a man aboard in the bottom of the second, Gurriel Jr. destroyed an 85 mph changeup from starter David Peterson for a no-doubter of a two-run home run, putting the Blue Jays ahead 2-1.
That homer came after Ryu erased a leadoff single with a double play ball and then pitched around a two-out double in the top of the second.
Ryu continued to pitch out of trouble, as he successfully made that slim lead stand through six frames.
After two quick outs in the third, Michael Conforto singled to right to keep the inning alive for the Mets. But Ryu struck out Frazier looking at a 3-2 fastball on the inside corner.
Ryu worked around a pair of singles in the fourth by striking out the side. With two men on at one out, Ryu fell behind 3-0 on Brandon Nimmo before striking him out on a 3-2 two-seamer. Ryu then quickly went 0-2 on Robinson Chirinos and got him to swing at a 1-2 slider for the final out.
Ryu had his first three-up, three-down inning in the fifth, which featured two more strikeouts. His final inning of work had a flyout, a lineout and a groundout.
All told, Ryu retired the final eight batters he faced, four via strikeouts.
Entering this game, the Mets had the highest team batting average in Major League Baseball (MLB) at .277, and the second-best batting average in September with .315.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Blue Jays blew the game wide open with a five-spot. Reliever Brad Brach walked three straight batters to load the bases, and Jared Hughes came on and walked in a run for a 3-1 Toronto lead.
Santiago Espinal then cleared the bases with a double down the left field line that put the Blue Jays up 6-1. Danny Jansen then scored Espinal with a single up the middle to make it 7-1 Blue Jays.
The Mets got two runs back in the eighth, but it was too little, too late in this one.
Ryu is now 5-1 in his career against the Mets, with just eight earned runs in 58 2/3 innings for a 1.23 ERA.
This was the rubber match of a three-game series, and the Blue Jays have not lost their past 12 series.
