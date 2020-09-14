S. Korean Lee Mi-rim captures 1st LPGA major in playoff
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Powered by a stunning chip-in eagle at the 72nd hole, South Korean Lee Mi-rim has captured her first LPGA major championship.
Lee won the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, on Sunday (local time) in a playoff over Brooke Henderson of Canada and Nelly Korda of the United States, collecting her fourth career LPGA win and her first since 2017.
Lee had never even had a top-10 finish in six previous appearances at the ANA Inspiration.
After creating a three-way tie with an eagle at the par-5 18th in regulation, Lee birdied the 18th in the playoff to cap off a miraculous comeback.
On their first trip back to the 18th in the sudden death affair, Lee and Henderson were safely in the fairway off the tee, while Korda pulled her drive into the left rough.
Lee's second shot rolled through the green and landed in the rough, while Henderson put her second shot just short of the green. Korda had to lay up and needed three shots to reach the green.
Henderson elected to putt from off the green and sent her attempt well past the hole. Lee chose to chip but left herself a tricky downhill putt.
With Korda out of contention after missing her birdie attempt, Henderson also failed to sink her birdie putt, setting the stage for Lee to finish off the win. The South Korean obliged and calmly drained hers for the unlikely win.
Playing in the second-to-last group in regulation, Lee reached the par-5 18th hole at 13-under, trailing Korda by two shots. And after sending her second shot through the green and having it stop just in front of a wall guarding a pond, Lee drained her chip for an improbable eagle that moved her to 15-under.
Korda, standing on the 18th tee when Lee pulled into a tie, played more conservatively after missing the fairway off the tee, and her third shot landed well right of the cup. She settled for a par and ended at 15-under.
Henderson, overcoming a double bogey at the 13th, joined the two at 15-under with a birdie at the 18th. Henderson sent her second shot through a hole below the wall and got a free drop, and took advantage of the reprieve with a fine chip that set up the birdie putt.
The three went back to the 18th for the first playoff hole, and Lee made sure they didn't need to play another hole.
Lee started her round in a tie for third place, two shots behind Henderson and Korda.
Lee held steady over the front nine, with birdies at the second and the sixth, the latter on a chip from off the green. But it was Korda who made the turn in the sole possession of the lead at 15-under. Lee was three back at 12-under after her first nine holes of the day.
Korda went bogey-birdie-bogey to start the back nine, and Henderson joined her at the top at 15-under with a birdie at the 11th.
Henderson looked to drop out of contention with a double bogey at the 13th, while Korda opened up a two-shot lead over both Henderson and Lee with a birdie at the 14th.
Lee tried to keep pace with a chip-in birdie at the 16th -- her second birdie from off the green in the final round -- but then committed her first bogey of the round at the par-3 17th, where she put her tee shot into a greenside bunker and two-putted to fall to 13-under.
Lee was still behind Korda by two shots at the 18th tee, but Lee's fate turned on a dime with the chip.
