Monday's weather forecast
09:12 September 14, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/18 Cloudy 20
Incheon 24/19 Cloudy 20
Suwon 26/17 Sunny 20
Cheongju 27/17 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 27/16 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 26/16 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/17 Sunny 20
Gwangju 27/18 Sunny 10
Jeju 27/22 Sunny 60
Daegu 28/18 Sunny 10
Busan 26/19 Sunny 0
