Monday's weather forecast

09:12 September 14, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 24/19 Cloudy 20

Suwon 26/17 Sunny 20

Cheongju 27/17 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 27/16 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 26/16 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/17 Sunny 20

Gwangju 27/18 Sunny 10

Jeju 27/22 Sunny 60

Daegu 28/18 Sunny 10

Busan 26/19 Sunny 0
