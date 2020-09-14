Newest LPGA major champion counts lucky stars after stunning victory
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- With a shocking chip-in eagle from 30 yards out that eventually led to her first LPGA major championship, South Korean golfer Lee Mi-rim surprised even herself.
Lee beat Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda on the first playoff hole to capture the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, on Sunday (local time). Lee was the only one to birdie the par-5 18th in the playoff, but it was her eagle on the same hole during regulation that set up the three-way tie at 15-under.
Lee had fallen behind Korda by two shots at 13-under following a bogey on 17th. Lee said after her round that the bogey was "a bit disappointing" but she wanted to keep her head up and finish with a birdie on 18th.
"When the shot went in, I think I was really surprised," Lee said through an interpreter. "It must have been a bit of luck that helped me. Honestly, I can't really believe it right now. I think I'll be able to feel it once I meet my family and reunite with them."
Lee's second shot on 18th bounced off the man-made wall behind the green. It was placed there in front of the water hazard while providing sponsorship exposure for ANA, and it played a significant role in the final stretch.
Knowing that the wall would keep her shot from falling into water, Lee acknowledged she "definitely thought to utilize the back board" and used plenty of club to stay clear of the water hazard front of the green.
"When I had practice rounds, I had practiced that shot, so it was a definite for me to use the space there," Lee said.
But Lee couldn't have practiced making a chip-in in that situation -- with a chance to win her first major at stake. And it wasn't even Lee's only chip-in in the final round: she also made birdies from off the green on sixth and 16th.
"I think I've had two chip-ins (in a round) before but not three," Lee said. "To be honest, of the four rounds, today I struggled the most, but I think I had a bit of luck that helped me."
Lee began the final round two strokes behind both Henderson and Korda. And she fell three behind Korda at the turn, and a bogey on 17th looked to have sealed Lee's fate.
But Lee said her self-belief never wavered.
"I definitely thought that I could do it and I could win this (before the 18th hole)," Lee said. "But I tried to disregard that and just keep playing."
The 29-year-old said she has never viewed major tournaments any differently than regular tournaments, which has helped her stay relaxed in stressful situations like the one she encountered at this year's ANA Inspiration.
"Moving forward, whenever I go to a major, I believe I'll treat it the same. All tournaments, major or otherwise, are the same to me," Lee said. "I think that also took a little bit of the pressure off (today) because I didn't treat it any different."
