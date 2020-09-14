Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on tech gains, eased virus curbs

09:23 September 14, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday, buoyed by tech gains and eased social distancing measures.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.38 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,414.07 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index rose above the 2,400-point mark as chipmakers continued to gain despite lingering valuation pressure on tech heavyweights in major economies.

Investor sentiment also improved as the South Korean government eased the social distancing level to Level 2 in greater Seoul, starting Monday.

Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.37 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 1.15 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.66 percent, but Celltrion shed 0.5 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver retreated 1.47 percent, and its rival Kakao lost 1.98 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem declined 0.99 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI fell 1.05 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, added 2.62 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO gained 2.25 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,185.85 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.05 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK