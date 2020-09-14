Samsung joins hands with local digital design firm for signage content
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday said it has joined hands with a local digital design firm to develop signage content.
Under the partnership with d'strict, Samsung will deliver new digital content for its LED signage products installed across the globe, including those in famous landmarks such as Times Square in New York, the United States and Milan Cathedral in Italy.
"Through the partnership with d'strict, Samsung's digital signage not only can deliver information, but also can serve as a media art platform," said Ha Hyesung, senior vice president of visual display business at Samsung.
Founded in 2004, d'strict is a renowned digital media content producer, having claimed various international design awards. In May, the company showcased a video art installation of ocean waves on Samsung's giant LED signage at COEX in Seoul.
According to market researcher Omdia, Samsung was the top brand in the global digital signage market last year with a 27.3 percent share, keeping its lead for 11 consecutive years since 2009.
