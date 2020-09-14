Prosecutors question justice minister's son over alleged special favors
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors questioned Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son on the weekend over allegations he got special extended leave during his mandatory military service in 2017, the prosecution said Monday.
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office said they called in the 27-year-old, surnamed Seo, on Sunday, and one of Choo's former aides on Saturday.
Seo was questioned the same day Choo apologized for the scandal on her Facebook page.
The minister has come under fire over allegations she used her influence as the then chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party to get special extended leave for her son after he received knee surgery in June 2017.
Seo served in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) for the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. Eighth Army.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)