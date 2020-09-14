S. Korean group provides 50,000 face masks to U.S. Korean War veterans

Go to Contents
10:52 September 14, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans association said Monday it has provided 50,000 face masks to a U.S. veterans group to help American Korean War veterans fight the new coronavirus.

The Korean Veterans Association also donated US$10,000 to the U.S.-based Korean War Veterans Association to express gratitude for their sacrifice during the 1950-53 conflict.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the war, in which around 1.95 million people from 22 countries, including 1.6 million Americans, participated to help South Korea fight North Korea backed by the Soviet Union and China.

This undated photo, provided by the Korean Veterans Association on Sept. 14, 2020, shows officials from South Korea and the United States posing for a photo during an event to thank Americans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

