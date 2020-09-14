S. Korean group provides 50,000 face masks to U.S. Korean War veterans
10:52 September 14, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans association said Monday it has provided 50,000 face masks to a U.S. veterans group to help American Korean War veterans fight the new coronavirus.
The Korean Veterans Association also donated US$10,000 to the U.S.-based Korean War Veterans Association to express gratitude for their sacrifice during the 1950-53 conflict.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the war, in which around 1.95 million people from 22 countries, including 1.6 million Americans, participated to help South Korea fight North Korea backed by the Soviet Union and China.
