Moon says walking tightrope inevitable between virus control, economy
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea should walk a fine line between antivirus efforts and measures to revitalize the economy, which is why the government has decided to relax some social distancing measures.
He was responding to a view that his administration was too "hasty" with its decision to lower the COVID-19 alert from Level 2.5 to Level 2 in the greater Seoul area, while the daily count of infections was staying in the triple digits.
Under the temporary measure, announced Sunday, restaurants and bakeries have returned to normal operations and indoor gyms and internet cafes have reopened.
"The war against the coronavirus is a lengthy one," Moon said at the outset of a weekly meeting with senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae, which pool reporters were allowed to cover.
Moon emphasized that under the situation that the government is forced to live with the virus for a long time, it cannot be negligent in either curbing the virus or reviving the economy.
The government should find a way for the two to go together in order to protect the people's lives, he said.
"(The government) can't help but walk a tightrope between virus control and the economy until the coronavirus is completely terminated."
