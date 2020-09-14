8 more USFK-related Americans test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Five U.S. service members and three family members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arriving in South Korea earlier this month, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.
Three of the five service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights from the U.S. on Sept. 1 and 9, and the remaining two service members and three dependents arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights from the U.S. on Sept. 6 and 10, according to the U.S. military.
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 188, most of whom tested positive upon their arrivals here.
Six of the individuals tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering the mandatory 14-day quarantine, and two others tested positive on the second test required to exit mandatory quarantine, it added.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said, adding all of them have been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at Camp Humphreys or the Osan base.
Starting on Aug. 30, the U.S. Department of Army has required all American soldiers, families and other related civilians to have a negative test result for the new coronavirus prior to their departure for South Korea.
But the requirement does not apply to service members from the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps.
