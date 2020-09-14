Go to Contents
S. Korea hails agreement normalizing Bahrain-Israel ties

16:06 September 14, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea welcomes an agreement reached between Bahrain and Israel to normalize their diplomatic relations, the foreign ministry said Monday.

"The government welcomes the agreement between Bahrain and Israel to normalize their diplomatic relations, and we expect the agreement will contribute to stability and peace settlement in the region," ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said.

On Friday, Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by announcing that it will sign a normalization accord with Israel under a deal brokered by the U.S. Donald Trump administration. The UAE reached the agreement with the Jewish state last month.

The three countries will sign the accord in a White House ceremony this week.

The deal makes Bahrain the fourth Arab nation to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, after Egypt, Jordan and the UAE.

This AFP photo shows the national flags of (L to R) Bahrain, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States flying along a road in the resort city of Netanya in central Israel on September 13, 2020, after the UAE and Bahrain agreed to recognize Israel and normalize diplomatic ties in a deal brokered by the U.S. (Yonhap)

