Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders in S. Korea to be around 60,000 units: sources

17:21 September 14, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Preorder sales for Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, are estimated to be around 60,000 units in South Korea, industry sources said Monday.

So far, local mobile carriers have received 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders since they started early sales of the device last Friday, according to the sources.

Considering those who preordered the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone, industry insiders estimated that the preorder sales volume of the book-like folding phone will reach 60,000 units in South Korea.

"Considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an expensive smartphone, its preorder volume is high," said an official with a local mobile carrier. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a price tag of 239.8 million won (US$2,020) in South Korea.

Those who preordered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can activate the device starting Tuesday with local mobile carriers. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be officially launched Friday.

This photo, taken on Sept. 11, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone displayed at a KT store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK