Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders in S. Korea to be around 60,000 units: sources
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Preorder sales for Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, are estimated to be around 60,000 units in South Korea, industry sources said Monday.
So far, local mobile carriers have received 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders since they started early sales of the device last Friday, according to the sources.
Considering those who preordered the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone, industry insiders estimated that the preorder sales volume of the book-like folding phone will reach 60,000 units in South Korea.
"Considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an expensive smartphone, its preorder volume is high," said an official with a local mobile carrier. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a price tag of 239.8 million won (US$2,020) in South Korea.
Those who preordered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can activate the device starting Tuesday with local mobile carriers. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be officially launched Friday.
