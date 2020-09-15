Chronology of letters exchanged between Trump and N. Korean leader
WASHINGTON, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is a chronology of 27 letters exchanged between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that are revealed and quoted in a soon-to-be released book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward. The new book, "Rage," is set to be released Tuesday.
2018
April 1 -- Trump writes a three-sentence letter to Kim, thanking the North Korean leader for his invitation to meet.
April 1 -- Kim writes Trump, saying he is prepared to cooperate with him "in sincerity and dedication."
April 3 -- Trump writes to Kim to tell him he agrees with everything Kim said to his special envoy, then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who visited Pyongyang on April 1 as Trump's special envoy.
May 24 -- Trump tells Kim in a letter that he was cancelling their scheduled meeting in Singapore because of a harsh statement from North Korea's foreign ministry that said whether the U.S. and North Korea will meet in a meeting or a nuclear war depends entirely on how the U.S. behaves.
May 29 -- Kim writes Trump to say he has great expectations for their upcoming meeting, two days after the countries agreed to go ahead with the meeting as planned in a working-level meeting.
June 12 -- Trump and Kim hold their first bilateral summit in Singapore.
June 15 -- Trump writes to say he has safely arrived back in the U.S.
July 3 -- Trump tells Kim to work with his new secretary of state, Pompeo, whom he said has his full confidence.
July 6 -- Kim writes back, saying their Singapore meeting and the joint statement they signed there marked "indeed the start of a new meaning journey."
July 30 -- Kim tells Trump how pleased he was pleased to have formed good ties with "such a powerful and preeminent statesman as Your Excellency."
Aug. 2 -- Trump tells Kim that now is time to make progress on denuclearization.
Aug. 12 -- Kim says his next meeting with Trump will be a chance to plan for a "safe and solid future."
Sept. 6 -- Kim begins to put conditions on denuclearization in what Woodward describes as Kim's longest and most specific letter to Trump until then.
Sept. 21 -- Kim says his respect for Trump will not change.
Dec. 24 -- Trump writes Kim, telling him he is looking forward to their next meeting where they will discuss a bright future for the people of North Korea under Kim's leadership.
Dec. 25 -- Kim writes a much longer reply to Trump that described their Singapore summit in "almost romantic prose," according to Woodward.
Dec. 28 -- Trump writes Kim to tell him either Hanoi or Bangkok will be acceptable for their next meeting.
2019
Jan. 8 -- Trump writes Kim to wish him happy birthday.
Jan. 17 -- Kim writes to introduce his new special envoy, Kim Yong-chol.
Jan. 18 -- After meeting North Korea's special envoy, Trump tells Kim that he will see him soon in a letter that was handwritten and signed "Your friend, Donald J. Trump," unlike his previous letters that, according to Woodward, were typed and signed sincerely.
Jan. 19 -- Trump writes a short letter, sent with a photo from his first meeting with Kim in Singapore.
Feb. 27-28 -- Trump and Kim hold their second bilateral summit in Hanoi.
Mar. 22 -- Trump tells Kim that they are friends and always will be.
June 10 -- Kim writes back saying their deep friendship will work as a "magical force."
June 12 -- Trump writes Kim to say he would like them to meet again.
June 29 -- Trump writes to ask Kim to meet him at the Korean Demilitarized Zone the very next day, shortly after he made such a proposal on his Twitter account.
June 30 -- Trump and Kim meet at the Joint Security Area inside the DMZ that divides South and North Korea for brief talks.
June 30 -- Trump writes to tell Kim how amazing it was to meet him at the DMZ, and sends a copy of the New York Times front page that featured a four-column picture of Trump and Kim.
July 2 -- Trump sends 22 photos of him and Kim at the DMZ.
Aug. 5 -- Kim expresses his anger over joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises.
(END)