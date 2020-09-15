Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Billboard #Dynamite

(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks 2nd on Billboard Hot 100 for third week

08:36 September 15, 2020

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more details at bottom; ADDS photos)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS' single "Dynamite" finished second on Billboard's main singles chart after spending two weeks at the top, Billboard reported Monday (U.S. time).

BTS' "Dynamite" dipped to No. 2 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending Sept. 19, the American music publication said. Cardi B's "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, regained the top spot after being dethroned by "Dynamite" two weeks ago.

K-pop boy band BTS' "Dynamite" is ranked No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 11 chart dated Sept. 19, 2020, as seen in this screenshot from the Billboard website on Sept. 14, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows the members of BTS posing for photos during an online media day event in Seoul on Sept. 2, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BTS made history last month by becoming the first South Korean artist to top Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart with its disco-pop single "Dynamite." The previous highest-charting South Korean artist was soloist PSY, whose 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style" peaked at the No. 2 spot.

"Dynamite" took the top position on Billboard's main singles chart for the second-straight week last week, becoming the 20th song in history to have remained on top in its second week following a No. 1 debut.

According to Billboard, "Dynamite" continued to dominate digital song sales with 136,000 downloads in the third week of its release, becoming to first track to do so since "Closer" by The Chainsmokers in 2016.

This photo provided by Big Hit Entertainment shows BTS performing "Dynamite" for the City Music Series on U.S. broadcaster NBC's "Today" show on Sept. 10, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Radio airplay also remained strong, up 14 percent with 18.3 million impressions, pushing the boy band to debut at 49th on Billboard's Radio Song chart. Streaming, however, dropped 24 percent to 13.3 million for the tracking week.

"Dynamite" also debuted at No. 2 on both of Billboard's two new charts -- Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts -- which rank songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories.

A visitor walks past advertising signage showing K-pop septet BTS at a department store in Seoul on Sept. 9, 2020. The band's song "Dynamite" secured the No. 1 spot on Billboard's main singles chart for the second week in a row the previous day. (Yonhap)

The two charts, one inclusive of worldwide songs (Billboard Global 200) and the other including all territories excluding the U.S. (Billboard Global Excl. U.S.), rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, according to Billboard.

Also the two new charts was "Ice Cream" by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez, which debuted at No. 8 and No. 6 on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S., respectively.

In this image captured from Naver's V Live site, members of K-pop band BTS hold an online meeting with fans on Sept. 1, 2020, in celebration of the group's ascent to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States the previous day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Of the 16 artists in the top 10 of the Global 200, nine were American, two were South Korean and two were Canadian. Other nationalities include Colombia, New Zealand and Britain.

BTS plans to appear virtually on "America's Got Talent" on U.S. television network NBC on Wednesday (U.S. time) and at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 18.

This photo, released by Big Hit Entertainment on Aug. 19, 2020, shows the teaser of global K-pop band BTS' song "Dynamite." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK