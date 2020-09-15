(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 15)

That's why we must commit to the highest level of voluntary civic duty by adhering to hygiene and anti-COVID-19 precautions. The government is asking people to refrain from returning to their hometowns during Chuseok so as to lessen migration during that time. The momentary relief should be appreciated with hyper vigilance. Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the newly launched Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, has pledged to come up with a domestically developed vaccine by next year, and treatment by this year. In the meantime, one out of four new infections are untraceable and small infection clusters are occurring at hospitals and homes for senior citizens.