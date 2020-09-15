Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun tosses 7 shutout innings in return from ailment
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Kim Kwang-hyun looked as though he hadn't missed a beat.
The St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean starter threw seven shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee on Monday (local time), striking out a career-best six in his return from a kidney ailment that had left him hospitalized earlier this month.
Kim has not allowed an earned run in 24 consecutive innings, lowering his ERA from 0.83 to 0.63 in the process.
Kim ended up with a no-decision after the Cardinals fell 2-1. The Cardinals scored a run in the top eighth to break a scoreless deadlock, but the Brewers walked off on them with two runs in the bottom half of that frame.
It was the first game of a doubleheader, with each contest set to last seven innings.
Both Kim's seven innings pitched and 87 pitches were new season highs.
Kim walked three -- one intentionally -- and gave up three hits, all of them doubles.
After beginning the season as the closer, Kim has been outstanding in five starts, boasting a 0.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings, with just one earned run allowed.
That lone earned run came against the Chicago Cubs in his first big league start on Aug. 17. He has yet to give up more than three hits in any of his starts.
This was Kim's first outing since Sept. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds. He was hospitalized later that week in Chicago with what turned out to be renal infarction, caused by a blockage of blood flow to a kidney, and he was placed on the 10-day injured list.
Kim was back throwing in St. Louis by Sept. 7 and was activated in time for Monday's game. It was the start of a 13-games-in-10-days road trip, and the Cardinals needed Kim to eat up as many innings as possible and save the bullpen.
Kim did just that. He pitched around a one-out double by Christian Yelich in the first inning, and made a quick work of the Brewers in the second inning, needing just seven pitches to retire the side in order.
Kim gave up another double in the third, this time to Avisail Garcia with two outs, but got a huge strikeout of Yelich, who fanned on a 2-2 slider.
Kim walked two batters in the fourth but stranded both, with Luis Urias hitting a soft grounder after breaking his bat on an inside fastball.
After a breezy, eight-pitch inning in the fifth, Kim walked the tightrope in the sixth before the defense bailed him out.
With two outs, Jedd Gyorko reached with a double, and Kim, after falling behind 3-0 on Keston Hiura, decided to put him on with an intentional pass.
Orlando Arcia then hit a grounder up the middle for what looked to be a run-scoring single, but the Gold Glove-winning second baseman Kolten Wong made a fine backhand grab and made a nifty underhand flip to shortstop Paul DeJong for the inning-ending force at second.
Kim went back out there for the seventh and needed only six pitches to retire the 7-8-9 batters in the Brewers' lineup.
The game was still scoreless through seven innings, before the Cardinals broke through in the top of the eighth with Tommy Edman's single.
That run put Kim in line for his third win of the season, but reliever Ryan Helsley gave up a game-tying double to Braun in the bottom eighth. Austin Gomber, the next pitcher, walked a batter to load the bases, and Hiura delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly.
The starting pitching matchup featured two former regular season MVPs in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), with Kim having won in 2008 and Milwaukee's Josh Lindblom grabbing the award in 2019.
Lindblom pitched five shutout innings with six strikeouts.
