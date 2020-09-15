Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 September 15, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/19 Sunny 20
Incheon 25/20 Sunny 20
Suwon 27/19 Sunny 20
Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 27/18 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 20
Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 28/18 Sunny 20
Busan 27/20 Sunny 20
(END)