Pitching duel between ex-KBO MVPs ends in draw
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The major league starting pitching matchup between former South Korean league MVPs ended in a draw, with neither pitcher getting a decision despite scoreless outings.
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in extra innings to open their doubleheader at Miller Park in Milwaukee on Monday (local time). The Cardinals had South Korean left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun on the mount at the start, with the Brewers countering with American right-hander Josh Lindblom.
Kim was the regular season MVP in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) for the SK Wyverns in 2008. Lindblom earned the same honor while pitching for the Doosan Bears in 2019.
This was their first meeting in the majors. Kim signed last winter after 13 years in South Korea. Lindblom, who'd pitched in the KBO from 2015 to 2019 after four years in the majors, returned to the U.S. last offseason.
The two matched each other pitch for pitch as the teams traded zeroes. Kim, returning from a kidney ailment that had left him hospitalized less than two weeks ago, threw his season-high seven innings, striking out six and giving up three hits.
Lindblom also kept the Cardinals at bay, matching his season-best five innings while striking out half a dozen. He too served up only three hits.
For the season, Kim is 2-0 with a 0.63 ERA and holds a 0.33 ERA as a starter. He began the season as the closer, despite having virtually no closing experience in the KBO, and notched a save in his only relief appearance before joining the injury-plagued rotation.
Kim has been a savior, having held opponents to just one earned run in 27 2/3 innings as a key rotation piece.
Lindblom is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in 10 appearances, including eight starts. Unlike Kim, Lindblom opened the year as the starter but was moved to the bullpen earlier this month because of his struggles. He had made two scoreless relief appearances before getting the start Monday for the first game of the doubleheader.
Kim and Lindblom went toe-to-toe four times during the regular season in the KBO. On April 16, 2019, Lindblom was the winning pitcher in the Bears' 8-3 victory, while Kim got the no-decision for the Wyverns.
Three other meetings came in 2016, while Lindblom was pitching for the Lotte Giants. Kim won twice and got one no-decision. Lindblom was the losing pitcher in all three.
Their lone postseason meeting as starters came in Game 4 of the 2018 Korean Series. The Bears prevailed 2-1 behind Lindblom's seven innings of one-run ball. Kim didn't get a decision despite six scoreless innings.
In the clinching Game 6 of that same Korean Series, both pitchers came on in relief, with Lindblom getting charged with a blown save and Kim earning the save in the Wyverns' 5-4 win in 13 innings.
The Bears led 4-3 with two outs in the top of the ninth. One strike away from a championship, Lindblom instead served up a game-tying solo home run to Choi Jeong.
The Wyverns went ahead in the top of the 13th on a solo home run by Han Dong-min. Kim then took the mound in the bottom of the inning and retired the side in order for his second career postseason save -- both in Korean Series title-clinching games.
The Cardinals and the Brewers face each other five times this week -- another doubleheader is set for Wednesday -- and they will close out their regular season with four games on Sept. 25-27, including one doubleheader.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)