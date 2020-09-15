Seoul stocks extend gains late Tue. morning on brisk M&As, vaccine hopes
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Tuesday morning, tracking overnight Wall Street gains that stemmed from brisk M&A deals and progress in coronavirus vaccine development.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.17 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,438.08 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index started off with a mild gain following a three-session winning streak.
Investor sentiment was boosted by progress made in acquisition deals by large firms for tech and bio blue chips, including the video-sharing app TikTok and drugmaker Immunomedics.
Growing optimism for COVID-19 vaccines also added vigor to the local stock market. The chief executive of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer predicted that the U.S. would be able to deploy the COVID-19 shot before the end of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327.69 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 27,993.33 on Monday (New York time). The Nasdaq Composite added 1.87 percent, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.27 percent.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.5 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 2 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics rose 1.7 percent, and Celltrion advanced 0.51 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem climbed 0.84 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI added 1.26 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver jumped 2.81 percent, with its rival Kakao up 2.14 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, gained 0.56 percent, but top steelmaker POSCO retreated 0.26 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,180.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.2 won from the previous session's close.
