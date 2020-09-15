Unification minister to visit Panmunjom this week
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young will visit the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom this week to take a look at the area for the first time since he took office in July, officials said Tuesday.
During the visit set for Wednesday, Lee will tour major facilities there, including the South Korea-controlled Freedom House and Peace House, and encourage staff there, a ministry official said Tuesday.
His trip will likely include a visit to the conference building of the Military Armistice Commission and a footbridge in the Joint Security Area that became famous after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took a stroll across it during their first summit in 2018.
Lee is also likely to check the overall progress in efforts to resume the suspended tour programs to Panmunjom along the inter-Korean border.
Tours to Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which take visitors to the southern side of Panmunjom, were suspended in October last year, when the highly contagious African swine fever was reported near the border with North Korea.
The ministry postponed the resumption of the tour program earlier this year amid concerns over the new coronavirus.
