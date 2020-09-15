(Yonhap Interview) KBO MVP candidate trying to help teammates 'get better every day'

Those two-game sets started on Aug. 18. The Wiz opened the week in Daegu in the southeastern part of the country, and they traveled up north for two more games in Daejeon, before coming home to Suwon, just a bit farther north, for the weekend. Then it was off to Seoul, another 45 or so kilometers north from Suwon, and then down to Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of the capital.