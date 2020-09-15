Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
---------------------------
(2nd LD) New daily virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks, untraceable infections at worrisome level
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases stayed below 200 for the 13th consecutive day Tuesday as the country's tougher social distancing scheme has taken effect, but untraceable cases reached yet another fresh high, straining the country's virus fight.
The country added 106 more COVID-19 cases, including 91 local infections, raising the total caseload to 22,391, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
---------------------------
Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea is on alert to rein in new coronavirus cases during an upcoming major holiday when tens of millions of people usually travel across the country to reunite with their families and relatives.
This year, South Koreans are set to enjoy five days off including the three-day Chuseok holiday that falls from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Chuseok is one of the country's biggest traditional holidays, during which families hold traditional rituals thanking their ancestors.
---------------------------
(2nd LD) Prosecutors raid defense ministry over alleged power abuse involving justice minister's son
SEOUL -- Prosecutors raided the Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday over broadening allegations that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae used her influence to get her son an extended leave during his mandatory military service in 2017.
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office handling the case dispatched investigators to the ministry's inspector-general office as well as its computing information arm and civil affairs office in search of related materials.
---------------------------
(LEAD) FM to visit Vietnam later this week
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit Vietnam later this week for talks with her counterpart about cooperation in coronavirus responses and other bilateral issues, her office said Tuesday.
Kang will leave for Hanoi on Thursday and plans to hold talks with Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh the following day, the ministry said.
---------------------------
S. Korea allows export of all protective face masks
SEOUL -- South Korea allowed the export of all types of face masks that can be used to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday amid sufficient domestic supply, the Korea Food and Drug Administration (KFDA) said.
The move comes as supplies of surgical and anti-droplet masks in the country have stabilized.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Schools in greater Seoul area to reopen next week
SEOUL -- The Ministry of Education on Tuesday said all schools in Seoul and its adjacent cities will resume in-person classes next week as the spread of the new coronavirus has slowed down recently.
The move, which will be enforced until Oct. 11, was made to keep with the relaxed social distancing guidelines announced Sunday amid a recent drop in new coronavirus cases and deepening economic difficulties.
---------------------------
Five typhoon-hit areas designated as special disaster zones
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday declared five southern and eastern regions, recently battered by powerful typhoons, as special disaster zones eligible for speedy state assistance in recovery work and relief funds, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The five areas are Samcheok City and Yangyang County in Gangwon Province, as well as Yeongdeok, Uljin and Ulleung counties in North Gyeongsang Province.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 4th day to over 2-year high on tech gains, vaccine hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean shares extended their winning streak to a fourth session on Tuesday to close at a more than two-year high, helped by advances in tech heavyweights and progress in coronavirus vaccine development. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.67 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 2,443.58.
---------------------------
