Samsung releases titanium model of Galaxy Watch 3
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will release the titanium model of its latest smartwatch that boasts advanced health monitoring and fitness features.
The titanium model of the Galaxy Watch 3 will hit shelves in South Korea on Friday, with a price tag of 770,000 won (US$650), according to Samsung.
It will be available in a 45mm Bluetooth variant in mystic black color. The product will also include a premium metal strap.
"For the first time, Samsung has created a titanium smartwatch model, bringing a new design to Galaxy Watch 3 that is elegant and lightweight, yet durable," the company said.
The titanium version will have all the advanced features of the standard Galaxy Watch 3.
It will include blood pressure, electrocardiogram monitoring features and other health management programs, such as home training and sleep management.
The product also supports "smart caddie" app that provides yardage information on 40,000 golf courses around the world.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 3 last month with stainless steel material. It came with a 41mm variant with a 1.2-inch display and a 45mm version with a 1.4-inch screen. The latest smartwatch has the rotating control bezel instead of the touch bezel used in Samsung's previous smartwatches.
The South Korean tech giant said the limited edition of the Galaxy Watch 3 titanium model will go on sale in partnership with global golf clubs and equipment maker Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG).
Only 1,000 units of the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium PXG Edition, which will include PXG accessories, will be sold on the market, according to Samsung. In South Korea, the special edition will be sold at 990,000 won.
Samsung was the world's fourth largest smartwatch vendor in the first half of the year after Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd. and Huawei Technologies Co., according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.
