Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #extra budget #national assembly

Parties agree to deal with coronavirus extra budget bill next week

19:39 September 15, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Rival political parties agreed Tuesday to handle an extraordinary budget to cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic next week.

The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party reached an agreement to vote on this year's fourth supplementary budget bill on Sept. 22, Park Hong-keun, a DP lawmaker said.

Last week, the government submitted a 7.8 trillion won (US$6.6 billion) extra budget bill aimed at helping small merchants and self-employed people most affected by a recent resurgence of the new coronavirus. It marked the first time in 59 years for the South Korean government to allocate four extra budgets in a single fiscal year.

Parliament's special committee on budget and accounts will hold a meeting with Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and other economic officials on Friday to review the supplementary budget bill.

This photo, taken on Sept. 14, 2020, shows Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun delivering a speech on the government's fourth supplementary budget bill at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK