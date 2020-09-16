Preorders for Galaxy Z Fold 2 top 80,000 units in S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday that preorders for its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, have topped 80,000 units in South Korea.
Preorder numbers from local mobile carriers and consumers buying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 between Friday and Tuesday exceeded 80,000, according to Samsung.
Industry insiders previously expected preorder sales for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be around 60,000 units.
Due to the larger-than-expected preorder volume, Samsung said it decided to push back the official launch date of the latest book-like folding phone in South Korea.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was originally set to hit shelves Friday, but for local consumers, it will become available next Wednesday. The launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will go ahead as scheduled in other countries, according to Samsung.
Samsung also decided to extend the device activation period for those who preordered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on home turf. The activation period for the preordered Galaxy Z Fold 2 was supposed to end Thursday, but local mobile carriers will now provide services for the device until next Tuesday.
"We want to thank people's great interest and support for the Galaxy Z Fold 2," Samsung said. "We will do our best to minimize inconvenience for customers who preordered the device."
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a price tag of 2.398 million won (US$2,030) in South Korea.
