Samsung Display commercializes foldable panel with world's smallest curvature
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Display Co. said Wednesday it has commercialized a foldable display panel with the smallest radius of curvature in the world.
Samsung Display said its latest foldable OLED panel that was applied to Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone has a 1.4R rating for its curvature, which is the smallest degree of curving among foldable products in the market.
A lower R figure means that a panel can be folded more completely with proportionately less empty space remaining, according to the company.
"With a rapid increase in application usage, fueled by much higher levels of content amidst rising 5G commercialization, demand is already growing for our more advanced form factor," said Samsung Display, the world's leading smartphone display maker.
To minimize "folding stress," which refers to repelling forces that can affect the structure of a display panel, the South Korean firm said it applied advanced technologies in various fields, from materials to module assembly.
To verify its durability, Samsung Display added its product has passed a test of 200,000 display panel folds commissioned by Paris-based certification institute Bureau Veritas.
Samsung Display's third foldable OLED panel features a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels and a 7.6-inch screen, and it has an ultra-thin glass cover window. The latest display also has an emission level for blue light of only 6.5 percent, which is the industry's lowest level so far, to reduce eye fatigue.
