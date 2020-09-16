KBO's top club missing key slugger, ace for crucial stretch

In a performance worthy of a Comeback Player Award if the league had one, Na is batting .320/.391/.615 with 29 home runs, 93 RBIs and 90 runs scored. He's third in the KBO in home runs, second in RBIs, second in runs, second in slugging, and second in on-base plus slugging percentage. The Dinos are the highest-scoring team in the league (651 runs), with the most home runs (135) and doubles (203), too.

