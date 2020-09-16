Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG HomeBrew #homebrewing

LG posts brisk sales of homebrewing machine in S. Korea

14:59 September 16, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday that sales of its new homebrewing machine have been brisk in South Korea since its launch in July, apparently taking a boost from the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.

The tech firm said LG HomeBrew sales between July and August jumped 50 percent compared to a year earlier, though it didn't provide exact sales figures for the two-month period. In particular, sales of the craft beer-making machine quadrupled in July from a year ago, according to LG.

The 2020 model of the LG HomeBrew was introduced in July with a price tag of 1.99 million won (US$1,690) in South Korea, which is half of the price when the machine made its debut in the market last year.

The kitchen gadget makes beer out of capsules containing malt, yeast, hop oil and flavors. Its algorithm controls temperature and pressure to maintain a stable quality of beer, and the machine cleans itself after dispensing.

The machine is able to make five types of beer -- pale ale, India pale ale, stout, wheat and pilsner.

This photo taken on July 30, 2020, shows an official using LG Electronics Inc.'s homebrewing machine at the Korea International Beer Expo in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK