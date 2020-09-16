KB Financial chairman likely to serve another 3-year term
16:15 September 16, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group said Wednesday it has selected chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo as the final candidate for the post of chief of the South Korean banking giant.
Yoon, who has been leading KB Financial since 2014, will begin a third three-year term as KB Financial chairman if approved at the KB Financial's extraordinary shareholders' meeting in November.
Under his leadership, KB Financial has been racing to expand non-banking business in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.
