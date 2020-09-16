Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KB Financial

KB Financial chairman likely to serve another 3-year term

16:15 September 16, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group said Wednesday it has selected chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo as the final candidate for the post of chief of the South Korean banking giant.

Yoon, who has been leading KB Financial since 2014, will begin a third three-year term as KB Financial chairman if approved at the KB Financial's extraordinary shareholders' meeting in November.

Under his leadership, KB Financial has been racing to expand non-banking business in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.

This photo, provided by KB Financial Group, shows its chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK