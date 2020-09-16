Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) N. Korea could fire SLBM around next month's party anniversary: JCS chief nominee
SEOUL -- North Korea could test-fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) around the founding anniversary of the Worker' Party next month, Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman nominee Won In-choul said Wednesday.
The remark indicates changes in the military's assessment of what is going on in the North because Defense Minister nominee Gen. Suh Wook said Monday that chances for an SLBM launch anytime soon are slim given the short time left until the anniversary that falls on Oct. 10.
---------------------------
Moon meets ex-British prime minister, voices hope for closer Seoul-London ties
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a meeting with former British Prime Minister Theresa May at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday and expressed hope for the two nations to continue forward-looking bilateral cooperation.
He noted that Britain is a "core partner" that shares basic and universal values with South Korea, having dispatched many troops to help it fight against North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Ruling party launches in-house probe body to look into alleged misconduct among members
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) launched an in-house ethics probe body on Wednesday to look into allegations of misconduct or ethical lapses raised against its members.
The new body headed by Rep. Choi Ki-sang, a former judge, will serve as an internal investigation office in charge of judging corruption, sexual violations and other allegations raised against the party's lawmakers, officials and elected public office holders affiliated with the party, according to officials.
---------------------------
Seoul city rolls out antivirus rules for internet cafes
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government on Wednesday unveiled detailed guidelines for internet cafes that recently resumed business after the government eased tightened social distancing in greater Seoul.
Under the guidelines, internet cafes are allowed to sell water and non-alcoholic beverages. Employees are also allowed to have food inside the internet cafes.
---------------------------
Calls to boycott 'Mulan' rise in S. Korea ahead of release
SEOUL -- With the South Korean release of Walt Disney's live-action remake "Mulan" just a day away, refreshed calls to boycott the film have been growing here on social media due to a few controversies.
The film has been under fire since its lead actress Liu Yifei posted comments supporting Hong Kong's police in their crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations last year.
---------------------------
Civic group demands Suga's apology for Japan's wartime sex slavery
SEOUL -- A South Korean civic group working for the rights of elderly victims of wartime sexual slavery on Wednesday urged Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to officially apologize over the issue.
"The road to peace and mutual prosperity of South Korea and Japan can be paved when (the Japanese government) confronts the comfort women issue with sincerity," Lee Na-young, the head of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, said during a weekly rally.
---------------------------
KBO to hold virtual draft next week
SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball league will hold its annual amateur draft next week in a virtual format, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Wednesday.
The KBO said the draft will be conducted Monday in line with social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, with the draft room set up inside a Seoul hotel to be connected online with front offices of 10 KBO clubs.
(END)