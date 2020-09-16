Go to Contents
In letter to Suga, Moon says S. Korea is ready to talk with Japan anytime

18:29 September 16, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a letter congratulating new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, in which he made clear that Seoul is ready to hold dialogue with Tokyo anytime.

Moon wrote that he is looking forward to a positive response from Suga, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok,

Moon also sent a separate letter to Shinzo Abe, who abruptly resigned from the job, wishing for him to have a quick health recovery, Kang added.

A combined image of South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (Yonhap)

