Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Parliament turns blind eye to bill on protecting laborers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Major countries' growth rates rising, except for S. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party bashed for praising justice minister's son as following independent fighter's spirit (Donga llbo)
-- Suga era kicks off, Moon says always ready to talk (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Japan shows off ultra-right side by filling cabinet with pro-Yasukuni Shrine people (Segye Times)
-- Gov't breaks promise on installment savings program for soldiers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't views multi-home owners as speculative force (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Thousands of culled animals reburied in several spots (Hankyoreh)
-- Radish, cabbage prices more than double, prepping for 'charye' more expensive (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'China's presence cannot be ignored, needs to be embraced through bigger order,' says ex-British prime minister (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Chem to spin off battery unit in winning move (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon wants a summit with new Japanese leader (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Minister urges N.K. to fulfill inter-Korean agreements (Korea Herald)
-- Minister urges North to fulfill inter-Korean agreements (Korea Times)
(END)