Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK #typhoon

N.K. state media highlight party officials' efforts to support typhoon-hit areas

08:33 September 17, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media on Thursday highlighted party officials' efforts to help with recovery efforts in eastern regions hit by recent back-to-back typhoons.

The Korean Central News Agency said that members of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party and their families "sincerely" aided the people in the typhoon-hit areas in the North and South Hamgyong provinces.

Trains and buses loaded with necessities, food and reconstruction materials arrived in the regions, and they were delivered to affected people in Hongwon County, Tanchon City and Kim Chaek City, according to the KCNA.

Handing over the aid, senior party officials urged local workers to "do their best to stabilize the life of the people and stand in the van of the recovery campaign, being well aware of the sincerity of the Party Central Committee," the KCNA said.

They also later reviewed the damage in mine towns of the Komdok region, and urged officials and people there to work hard to successfully tide over the present hardships and difficulties, it added.

North Korea was hit hard by three consecutive powerful typhoons in recent weeks, which wrought havoc on the country's southwestern and eastern regions. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier ordered the sending of "elite party divisions" to eastern regions to help with their recovery efforts.

North Korea has called for swift restoration from the damage as it is preparing to mark the 75th party founding anniversary on Oct. 10.

Kim recently visited a typhoon-hit area and urged "an all-out campaign" of completing the recovery so that the country can mark the upcoming anniversary "with proud of achievement."

This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 10, 2020, shows North Korean elite party members holding a mass rally at a plaza in front of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Sept. 8 to express their resolution to make all-out efforts to recover from typhoon damage in the country's eastern regions. The North has been hit by three consecutive typhoons in recent weeks, with the latest one, Haishen, lashing the country's eastern regions on Sept. 7. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK