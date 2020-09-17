S. Korea to provide US$300,000 worth of aid to flood-hit Sudan
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$300,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Sudan to help the African country cope with massive floods that have killed over 100 people, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The aid will partly be provided in kind, such as relief goods like water purification tablets and blankets, while the rest of the provision will be used to support the U.N. humanitarian body for its emergency relief activities in Sudan, the ministry said in a release.
Massive floods caused by months of heavy rains in Sudan have killed at least 103 people and inundated over 100,000 houses. The authorities have declared a state of emergency, appealing for international aid to deal with the crisis.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)