Hyundai Glovis inks deal with Thailand's CP group on logistics service
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Thursday it has signed an initial deal with Thailand's top conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group, on providing logistics services in the Southeast Asian country.
In a pilot program, Hyundai Glovis will introduce electric trucks to be used to transport goods from logistics centers to about 12,000 7-Eleven convenience stores operated by Charoen Pokphand across Thailand.
The pilot program will begin this year, Hyundai Glovis said, without providing a specific time frame.
It marks the first time that Hyundai Glovis has made inroads into the logistics market in Thailand in a move company officials said could further accelerate its push to expand its business in other Southeast Asian countries.
Hyundai Glovis said it could secure electric trucks from its affiliate Hyundai Motor Co.
