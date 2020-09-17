Go to Contents
Moon to give video speech in virtual U.N. session next week

11:32 September 17, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver a pre-recorded video speech at the annual United Nations General Assembly session next week, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

It is expected to be played during the virtual event at around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Seoul time), according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Moon plans to request the international community's support for peace on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia and stress the importance of the world's solidarity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, he added.

The U.N. has decided to hold the 75th session of the General Assembly via video link due to virus concerns.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech at the U.N. General Assembly session in New York on Sept. 24, 2019 in this file photo. (Yonhap)

