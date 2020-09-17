Hyundai Construction Equipment inks deal to provide 100 forklifts in Algeria
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's No. 2 construction equipment maker Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. said Thursday that it has signed a deal to provide 100 3.3-ton forklifts to Algeria.
The deal outpaced the 2019 annual sales of forklifts by Hyundai Construction Equipment in the country, the company said in an emailed statement. It did not provide the value of the deal.
The construction equipment maker has taken the No. 1 ranking in the sale of excavators over the past 10 years in the northwestern African country since it made inroads into the country's construction equipment market in 2005, the company said.
Hyundai Construction Equipment has about 540 dealer networks to sell its products like forklifts, wheel loaders and excavators in 150 countries.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)