EU urges N. Korea to stick to moratorium on nuclear, missile tests
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The European Union (EU) has called on North Korea to stick to its moratorium on nuclear and missile tests, saying that Pyongyang "can never have the status of a nuclear-weapon State," according to the standards of a global nonproliferation treaty.
In a statement for a conference on disarmament earlier this week, the EU urged the North to "adhere to a moratorium on nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches" and to refrain from "further provocations."
"We are deeply concerned by the DPRK's latest announcements stating, on 1 January 2020, that the DPRK is no longer bound to the moratorium to halt its nuclear test and ICBM testfire and shutting down the nuclear-test ground," it said, referring to the North by its official name.
"The DPRK can never have the status of a nuclear-weapon State in accordance with the NPT," it added, referring to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty that the North withdrew from in 2003.
The EU then urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program, comply with its obligations under the U.N. Security Council resolutions and implement a full moratorium on all types of ballistic missile launches.
"Until the DPRK does take these concrete steps, we will continue to strictly enforce existing sanctions," it added.
