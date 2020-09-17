S. Korea OKs remote access to networks by employees of financial firms
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial watchdog said Thursday that it will allow employees of financial companies to remotely access internal networks, paving the way for a work-at-home system amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The move came seven months after the Financial Supervisory Services (FSS) granted remote access to networks by essential financial personnel on a temporary basis.
Currently, financial companies are required to separate their networks to try to prevent any potential security breaches by hackers.
The watchdog has revised regulations on network separation to ensure employees of financial companies can access their work systems remotely at any time.
Still, financial companies need to maintain strengthened network security in case their employees work at home.
The measure is set to take effect next month.
