U.S. House resolution condemns blaming Asians for pandemic
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution Thursday, condemning racism against Asian-Americans tied to the new coronavirus outbreak.
The House passed the resolution in a 243-164 vote, "condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19," it said on its website.
House Resolution 908 was introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D, NY) on March 25, shortly after the United States became engulfed by the pandemic that continues to daily consume thousands of lives around the globe.
According to a summary of the resolution posted on the online congressional archive, the resolution "calls on all public officials to condemn and denounce anti-Asian sentiment, racism, discrimination, and religious intolerance related to COVID-19."
It also calls on federal officials "to expeditiously investigate and document all credible reports of hate crimes and incidents and threats against the Asian-American community and prosecute perpetrators."
More details of the resolution were not immediately available.
Earlier reports noted that while the resolution did not name U.S. President Donald Trump, it comes amid an increased use of ethnicity-specific terms, such as China virus and kung flu, by the president.
Reports of alleged hate crimes against Asians and other minority ethnic groups may have not been rare in the U.S. and other parts of the world prior to the pandemic, but the resolution apparently suggests a recent increase following the pandemic and increased use of such terms.
"The resolution recommits U.S. leadership to (1) prioritize language access and inclusivity in communication practices, and (2) combat misinformation and discrimination that put Asian Americans at risk," the summary of the resolution said.
As of Thursday, the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 196,000 lives while infecting more than 6.6 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Globally, over 29 million people have been infected, with a little more than 942,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)