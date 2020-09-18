Korean-language dailies

-- Untraceable coronavirus-infected patients surge to 26 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Parents' negligence, lax child services responsible for Incheon brothers' case (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea, Japan to ease entry restrictions as early as late Sept. (Donga llbo)

-- Virus cases in greater Seoul area rebound to triple digits, KDCA chief warns of spread during Chuseok (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Choo denies suspicions she and her husband sought favors for their son (Segye Times)

-- Professor Kim Ki-jung with ties to Moon named as new ambassador to India: sources (Chosun Ilbo)

-- State audit agency finds Cheong Wa Dae's flawed salary payments to Moon's close aides (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Delivery workers refuse sorting operations in protest of work overload ahead of Chuseok (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea, Indonesia to resume talks on stalled fighter jet project next week: sources (Hankook Ilbo)

-- LG Chem to launch new spun-off battery unit in December (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Authorities to push for lowering app transaction fees for smaller shop owners (Korea Economic Daily)

