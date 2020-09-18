Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:16 September 18, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Untraceable coronavirus-infected patients surge to 26 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Parents' negligence, lax child services responsible for Incheon brothers' case (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, Japan to ease entry restrictions as early as late Sept. (Donga llbo)
-- Virus cases in greater Seoul area rebound to triple digits, KDCA chief warns of spread during Chuseok (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Choo denies suspicions she and her husband sought favors for their son (Segye Times)
-- Professor Kim Ki-jung with ties to Moon named as new ambassador to India: sources (Chosun Ilbo)
-- State audit agency finds Cheong Wa Dae's flawed salary payments to Moon's close aides (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Delivery workers refuse sorting operations in protest of work overload ahead of Chuseok (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, Indonesia to resume talks on stalled fighter jet project next week: sources (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LG Chem to launch new spun-off battery unit in December (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Authorities to push for lowering app transaction fees for smaller shop owners (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- U.S. proposes talks with North on humanitarian aid (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- LG Chem's battery biz to break away as LG Energy Solution (Korea Herald)
-- Ruling party going too far in 'saving Pvt Seo' (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK