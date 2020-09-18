Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Untraceable coronavirus-infected patients surge to 26 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Parents' negligence, lax child services responsible for Incheon brothers' case (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, Japan to ease entry restrictions as early as late Sept. (Donga llbo)
-- Virus cases in greater Seoul area rebound to triple digits, KDCA chief warns of spread during Chuseok (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Choo denies suspicions she and her husband sought favors for their son (Segye Times)
-- Professor Kim Ki-jung with ties to Moon named as new ambassador to India: sources (Chosun Ilbo)
-- State audit agency finds Cheong Wa Dae's flawed salary payments to Moon's close aides (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Delivery workers refuse sorting operations in protest of work overload ahead of Chuseok (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, Indonesia to resume talks on stalled fighter jet project next week: sources (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LG Chem to launch new spun-off battery unit in December (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Authorities to push for lowering app transaction fees for smaller shop owners (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- U.S. proposes talks with North on humanitarian aid (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- LG Chem's battery biz to break away as LG Energy Solution (Korea Herald)
-- Ruling party going too far in 'saving Pvt Seo' (Korea Times)
