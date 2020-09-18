S. Korean expert elected member of U.N. human rights committee
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean expert has been elected a member of the U.N. Human Rights Committee monitoring civil and political rights, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Soh Chang-rok, a professor at Korea University's Graduate School of International Studies, will serve a four-year term as one of the 18 independent experts on the committee in charge of monitoring the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by state members.
Soh is the first South Korean to be elected to the committee since the country acceded to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in 1990.
Soh is known for his yearslong expertise in human rights and currently serves as the head of Human Asia, a Seoul-based nongovernmental organization, and a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council Advisory Committee.
Through Soh's entry onto the committee, South Korea is expected to further contribute to the U.N. efforts in protecting and promoting international human rights, the ministry said.
