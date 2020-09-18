Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 2 in global markets
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has officially launched its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, in global markets as the South Korean tech giant expects brisk sales of the device.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available in major markets in North America, Asia and Europe. It is also set to hit shelves in 80 countries by end-October, which is about twice as many as the number of countries that sold its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold, last year.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone that was officially introduced on Sept. 1. It features a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded, while having a 6.2-inch cover display.
Due to the pandemic, Samsung said launching events and promotional activities will vary in each country depending on virus situations.
In South Korea, the latest book-like folding phone will go on sale Wednesday due to a large number of preorders.
Samsung said it received 80,000 preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 during the five-day early sales period. In South Korea, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a price tag of 2.398 million won (US$2,040).
