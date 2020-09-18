Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korean War veterans #South Korea-US alliance

Army to unveil monument commemorating West Point graduates killed in Korean War

09:41 September 18, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Army was set to unveil a monument Friday to commemorate U.S. Military Academy graduates killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, officials said.

The monument, erected at the Korea Military Academy in Seoul, bears the names of 17 fallen officers from the West Point Class of 1948, Army officials said.

That is in addition to two monuments already set up at the Korea Military Academy campus to honor U.S. service members from the Classes of 1949 and 1950 killed in the war, officials said.

The Army plans to build four more for those from the Classes of 1945, 1946, 1947 and 1951 by 2023, and turn the area into a zone to remember the fallen U.S. soldiers.

"The freedom and peace on this land that the young heroes wanted to protect 70 years ago have become the foundation of South Korea's economic prosperity and vibrant democracy today," the Korean academy's superintendent Lt. Gen. Chung Jin-kyung said.

The Korea Military Academy in northern Seoul (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK