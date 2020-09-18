Changes at top, bottom of K League table looming

After opening the season with a 15-match winless streak, Incheon United have come alive with four wins in their last half-dozen matches, a run that has them primed for a vault out of the league cellar. No team has picked up more points than Incheon's 13 in that span. Ulsan pounded Incheon 4-1 in their most recent meeting on July 4, but this is a different Incheon team now.

