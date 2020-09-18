Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea travel advisory

S. Korea extends warning against overseas travel amid prolonged pandemic

11:11 September 18, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry decided Friday to extend its special advisory recommending against traveling overseas, citing the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory, first imposed in March, also calls for South Koreans staying outside of the country to take extra precaution.

Officials said they decided to renew the advisory as foreign countries maintain their entry restrictions and flight suspensions over virus fears.

The advisory will be effective until Oct. 19 and can be extended again.

S. Korea extends warning against overseas travel amid prolonged pandemic - 1

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK