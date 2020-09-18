S. Korea extends warning against overseas travel amid prolonged pandemic
11:11 September 18, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry decided Friday to extend its special advisory recommending against traveling overseas, citing the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The advisory, first imposed in March, also calls for South Koreans staying outside of the country to take extra precaution.
Officials said they decided to renew the advisory as foreign countries maintain their entry restrictions and flight suspensions over virus fears.
The advisory will be effective until Oct. 19 and can be extended again.
