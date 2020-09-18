Seoul stocks trade choppy late Fri. morning on valuation pressure
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded choppy late Friday morning, as investor hesitation grew over valuation uncertainties.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 5.92 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,412.09 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI switched grounds multiple times around the 2,400-level, after a 1.22 percent plunge in the previous session.
Investor sentiment was divided over tech valuation worries, roiled by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.27 percent fall overnight.
In Seoul, battery large caps fared strong, while auto-related shares dipped.
Leading chemical company LG Chem jumped 3.88 percent, a day after it announced its decision to spin off its battery business in December to further strengthen its leading position in the sector amid growing demand for electric vehicle batteries.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.09 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors shed 0.62 percent. Auto part maker Hyundai Mobis retreated 1.45 percent.
Tech top cap Samsung Electronics remained flat, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.09 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 0.66 percent, while Celltrion gained 1.03 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver shed 0.83 percent, but its rival Kakao advanced 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,164.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 10 won from the previous session's close.
It is the first time that the U.S. greenback has plunged to the 1,160 won level since late January.
